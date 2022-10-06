Ancient Kingdom (DOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $115,374.34

Ancient Kingdom (DOM) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Ancient Kingdom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ancient Kingdom has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Ancient Kingdom has a market capitalization of $115,374.34 and $459,283.00 worth of Ancient Kingdom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ancient Kingdom Token Profile

Ancient Kingdom (CRYPTO:DOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2021. Ancient Kingdom’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 751,116,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Ancient Kingdom is https://reddit.com/r/ancientkingdomnft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ancient Kingdom’s official message board is medium.com/@ancientkingdom. Ancient Kingdom’s official Twitter account is @ancientkingnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ancient Kingdom is acdom.io.

Ancient Kingdom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ancient Kingdom (DOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ancient Kingdom has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 751,116,035.6080287 in circulation. The last known price of Ancient Kingdom is 0.00014868 USD and is down -5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $298,218.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acdom.io/.”

