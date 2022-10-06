Andrew Briggs Acquires 20,000 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Andrew Briggs bought 20,000 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £103,200 ($124,697.92).

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 543.20 ($6.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £5.43 billion and a PE ratio of -6.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 616.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 616.39. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 508.40 ($6.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43.

Phoenix Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a GBX 24.80 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is -0.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Phoenix Group

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($9.85) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.42) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 755.83 ($9.13).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

