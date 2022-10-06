Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading Up 22.2%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating) was up 22.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 158,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 83,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Angkor Resources Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,745.75. The company has a market cap of C$21.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.33.

About Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

