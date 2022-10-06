Angle (ANGLE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $421,049.01

Angle (ANGLE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Angle token can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Angle has a market capitalization of $421,049.01 and $140,929.00 worth of Angle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Angle has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Angle

Angle’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. Angle’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,237,881 tokens. Angle’s official Twitter account is @angleprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Angle is blog.angle.money. The official website for Angle is www.angle.money.

Buying and Selling Angle

According to CryptoCompare, “Angle (ANGLE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Angle has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Angle is 0.03173404 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $156,834.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.angle.money.”

