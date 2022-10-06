Anji (ANJI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,157.00

Anji (ANJI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Anji token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Anji has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Anji has a market capitalization of $909,912.00 and approximately $13,157.00 worth of Anji was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Anji Profile

Anji was first traded on November 6th, 2021. Anji’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Anji’s official Twitter account is @anji_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Anji is www.anji.eco. The Reddit community for Anji is https://reddit.com/r/anjieco/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Anji Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anji (ANJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Anji has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anji is 0.00009043 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,813.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anji.eco/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anji directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anji should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anji using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

