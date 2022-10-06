AnonToken (AT) Price Tops $0.0271

AnonToken (AT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, AnonToken has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One AnonToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. AnonToken has a market cap of $2.25 million and $13,098.00 worth of AnonToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AnonToken Token Profile

AnonToken (CRYPTO:AT) is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2022. AnonToken’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,000,000 tokens. AnonToken’s official website is anontoken.com. AnonToken’s official Twitter account is @anon_token.

Buying and Selling AnonToken

According to CryptoCompare, “AnonToken (AT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AnonToken has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AnonToken is 0.02707374 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,626.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anontoken.com/.”

