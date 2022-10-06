Anonverse (ANON) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.14 Million

Anonverse (ANON) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Anonverse token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anonverse has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $28,970.00 worth of Anonverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anonverse has traded down 27.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

Anonverse Profile

ANON is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2022. Anonverse’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,055,880,000 tokens. The official website for Anonverse is anonverse.space. Anonverse’s official Twitter account is @anon_metaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Anonverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Anonverse (ANON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Anonverse has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anonverse is 0.00002751 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $3,771.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anonverse.space/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anonverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anonverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anonverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

