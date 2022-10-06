Anonverse Gaming Token (VVV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $17,017.00

Anonverse Gaming Token (VVV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Anonverse Gaming Token has a market cap of $382,738.83 and $17,017.00 worth of Anonverse Gaming Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anonverse Gaming Token has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. One Anonverse Gaming Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Anonverse Gaming Token Profile

Anonverse Gaming Token launched on May 2nd, 2022. Anonverse Gaming Token’s total supply is 75,600,000,000 tokens. Anonverse Gaming Token’s official website is anonverse.space/#. Anonverse Gaming Token’s official Twitter account is @anon_metaverse.

Buying and Selling Anonverse Gaming Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Anonverse Gaming Token (VVV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Anonverse Gaming Token has a current supply of 75,600,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anonverse Gaming Token is 0.0000053 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $95.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anonverse.space/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anonverse Gaming Token directly using US dollars.

