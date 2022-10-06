AnonyDoxx Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.61 Million (ADXX)

AnonyDoxx (ADXX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. AnonyDoxx has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $466,403.00 worth of AnonyDoxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnonyDoxx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AnonyDoxx has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AnonyDoxx Profile

AnonyDoxx’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. AnonyDoxx’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AnonyDoxx is medium.com/@anonydoxxofficial. AnonyDoxx’s official website is www.anonydoxx.io. AnonyDoxx’s official Twitter account is @anonydoxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AnonyDoxx is https://reddit.com/r/anonydoxx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AnonyDoxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AnonyDoxx (ADXX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AnonyDoxx has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AnonyDoxx is 0.00001618 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $480,315.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anonydoxx.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnonyDoxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnonyDoxx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnonyDoxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

