Antex Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ANTEX)

Antex (ANTEX) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Antex token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Antex has a total market cap of $129,840.30 and $485,108.00 worth of Antex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Antex has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Antex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

Antex Profile

Antex’s launch date was June 28th, 2021. Antex’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,781,718,426 tokens. The Reddit community for Antex is https://reddit.com/r/antex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Antex is antex.org. Antex’s official message board is antexofficial.medium.com. Antex’s official Twitter account is @antex_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Antex

According to CryptoCompare, “Antex (ANTEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Antex has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Antex is 0.00001336 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $249,015.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://antex.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Antex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.