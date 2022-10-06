Anypad Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (APAD)

Anypad (APAD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Anypad has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Anypad has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $11,614.00 worth of Anypad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anypad token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anypad alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Anypad Token Profile

Anypad was first traded on July 22nd, 2021. Anypad’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Anypad is anypad.io. Anypad’s official Twitter account is @anypadio?s=20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Anypad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anypad (APAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Anypad has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Anypad is 0.00098129 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $319.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anypad.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anypad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anypad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anypad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anypad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anypad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.