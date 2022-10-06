Ape In Records Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (AIR)

Ape In Records (AIR) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Ape In Records has a market cap of $199,380.31 and approximately $33,519.00 worth of Ape In Records was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ape In Records has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Ape In Records token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,937.99 or 1.00007883 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00050193 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063737 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022095 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004923 BTC.

About Ape In Records

Ape In Records is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2022. Ape In Records’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Ape In Records’ official Twitter account is @ape_in_records. Ape In Records’ official website is apeinrecords.org.

Ape In Records Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ape In Records (AIR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ape In Records has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ape In Records is 0.00019938 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apeinrecords.org/.”

