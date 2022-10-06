Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on APLS. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.23.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.42. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.36. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.72) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,556.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $575,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 937,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,966,551. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,556.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,035 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,501,000 after buying an additional 439,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after buying an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after buying an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after buying an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,410,000 after buying an additional 842,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.