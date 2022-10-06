ApeParkDAO (APD) Trading 3.7% Higher This Week

ApeParkDAO (APD) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. ApeParkDAO has a total market capitalization of $156,867.60 and approximately $9,774.00 worth of ApeParkDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeParkDAO token can now be bought for about $5.19 or 0.00026039 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ApeParkDAO has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

About ApeParkDAO

ApeParkDAO’s launch date was August 25th, 2022. The official website for ApeParkDAO is apepark.money. ApeParkDAO’s official Twitter account is @apepark_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ApeParkDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeParkDAO (APD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ApeParkDAO has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ApeParkDAO is 5.27600672 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14,321.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apepark.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeParkDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeParkDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeParkDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

