Apple (AMB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $340,377.99

Apple (AMB) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Apple token can currently be purchased for $0.0681 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Apple has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. Apple has a market cap of $340,377.99 and approximately $17,066.00 worth of Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AirDAO (AMB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded up 175.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Apple

Apple (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2022. Apple’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official website for Apple is binemon.io. Apple’s official Twitter account is @binemonnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apple

According to CryptoCompare, “Apple (AMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Apple has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Apple is 0.06934671 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $547.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://binemon.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

