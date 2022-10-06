Apple (AMB) Price Hits $0.0680 on Major Exchanges

Apple (AMB) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Apple has a total market capitalization of $340,011.68 and approximately $17,066.00 worth of Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apple token can now be purchased for $0.0680 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Apple has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Apple

Apple is a PoA token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2022. Apple’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. Apple’s official Twitter account is @binemonnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apple’s official website is binemon.io.

Buying and Selling Apple

According to CryptoCompare, “Apple (AMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Apple has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Apple is 0.06934671 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $547.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://binemon.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

