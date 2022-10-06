Aquarius Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (AQUA)

Aquarius (AQUA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Aquarius token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aquarius has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aquarius has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $30,887.00 worth of Aquarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

Aquarius Token Profile

Aquarius’ launch date was May 6th, 2021. Aquarius’ total supply is 82,682,882,103 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,605,759,242 tokens. Aquarius’ official website is aqua.network. Aquarius’ official message board is medium.com/aquarius-aqua. The Reddit community for Aquarius is https://reddit.com/r/aquariusaqua and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aquarius’ official Twitter account is @aqua_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aquarius

According to CryptoCompare, “Aquarius (AQUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Stellar platform. Aquarius has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Aquarius is 0.00064609 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $34,018.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aqua.network.”

