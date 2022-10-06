Arable Protocol (ACRE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $539,014.72

Arable Protocol (ACRE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Arable Protocol has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. Arable Protocol has a total market cap of $539,014.72 and $9,287.00 worth of Arable Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arable Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

About Arable Protocol

Arable Protocol launched on February 9th, 2022. Arable Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Arable Protocol’s official Twitter account is @arableprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arable Protocol’s official website is arable.finance. Arable Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@arableprotocol.

Buying and Selling Arable Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Arable Protocol (ACRE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Arable Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Arable Protocol is 0.0054702 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,793.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arable.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arable Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arable Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arable Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

