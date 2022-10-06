ARB Protocol (ARB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10,212.00

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One ARB Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARB Protocol has a total market cap of $63,647.41 and $10,212.00 worth of ARB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ARB Protocol has traded down 75.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARB Protocol alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00064799 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000176 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ARB Protocol Profile

ARB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2022. ARB Protocol’s total supply is 555,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ARB Protocol’s official website is arbsolana.com. ARB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @arbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARB Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ARB Protocol (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. ARB Protocol has a current supply of 555,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ARB Protocol is 0.00085541 USD and is down -10.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,148.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbsolana.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.