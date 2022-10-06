Arcade Kingdoms Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $478,434.00 (ACK)

Arcade Kingdoms (ACK) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Arcade Kingdoms has traded 75.7% higher against the US dollar. Arcade Kingdoms has a total market capitalization of $965,973.30 and approximately $478,434.00 worth of Arcade Kingdoms was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcade Kingdoms token can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About Arcade Kingdoms

Arcade Kingdoms’ launch date was May 17th, 2022. Arcade Kingdoms’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Arcade Kingdoms’ official Twitter account is @arcadekingdoms and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcade Kingdoms’ official website is arcadekingdoms.com.

Buying and Selling Arcade Kingdoms

According to CryptoCompare, “Arcade Kingdoms (ACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Arcade Kingdoms has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Arcade Kingdoms is 0.00956795 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $311,891.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arcadekingdoms.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcade Kingdoms directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcade Kingdoms should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcade Kingdoms using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

