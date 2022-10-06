ArcadeNetwork Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,816.00 (ARC)

ArcadeNetwork (ARC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One ArcadeNetwork token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ArcadeNetwork has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. ArcadeNetwork has a market cap of $268,824.85 and $9,816.00 worth of ArcadeNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ArcadeNetwork Token Profile

ArcadeNetwork (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2021. ArcadeNetwork’s total supply is 249,473,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,945,351 tokens. The Reddit community for ArcadeNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/arcadenetwork_. ArcadeNetwork’s official message board is arcadenetwork.medium.com. ArcadeNetwork’s official website is www.arcadenet.io. ArcadeNetwork’s official Twitter account is @arcadenetwork_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArcadeNetwork Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcadeNetwork (ARC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ArcadeNetwork has a current supply of 249,473,808 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ArcadeNetwork is 0.00156021 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,037.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arcadenet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcadeNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArcadeNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArcadeNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

