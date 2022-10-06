Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,454,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $937,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $1,847,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

