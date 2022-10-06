Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 0.5 %

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $8.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amundi raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 425,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 841.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 238,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.