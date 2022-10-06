Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) Price Tops $6.34

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. Argentine Football Association Fan Token has a market cap of $8.91 million and $380,441.00 worth of Argentine Football Association Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argentine Football Association Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $6.34 or 0.00031097 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Argentine Football Association Fan Token has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00268991 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001267 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002767 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token Token Profile

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2021. Argentine Football Association Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,405,885 tokens. Argentine Football Association Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Argentine Football Association Fan Token’s official website is socios.com. The Reddit community for Argentine Football Association Fan Token is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Argentine Football Association Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Chiliz platform. Argentine Football Association Fan Token has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 1,405,885 in circulation. The last known price of Argentine Football Association Fan Token is 6.44463522 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,421,588.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://socios.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentine Football Association Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

