Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Buys 205 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 95,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,070,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,334 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Argus increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

UNH stock opened at $527.07 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $385.84 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $527.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $493.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.