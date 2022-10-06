aRIA Currency Tops One Day Trading Volume of $35,358.00 (RIA)

aRIA Currency (RIA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One aRIA Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aRIA Currency has a total market cap of $101,792.01 and $35,358.00 worth of aRIA Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aRIA Currency has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145624 BTC.

aRIA Currency Profile

aRIA Currency was first traded on January 31st, 2022. aRIA Currency’s total supply is 598,677 coins. The Reddit community for aRIA Currency is https://reddit.com/r/ariacurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aRIA Currency’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5381523. aRIA Currency’s official Twitter account is @ariacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aRIA Currency is nextgen.ariacurrency.com.

Buying and Selling aRIA Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “aRIA Currency (RIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. aRIA Currency has a current supply of 598,677 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of aRIA Currency is 0.17002746 USD and is up 13.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $20,616.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nextgen.ariacurrency.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aRIA Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aRIA Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aRIA Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

