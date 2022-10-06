Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.9 days.

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of ARLUF stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. Aristocrat Leisure has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $37.39.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as free-to-play mobile games.

