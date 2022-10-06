ARize (ARZ) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ARize (ARZ) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One ARize token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARize has a market cap of $113,493.35 and $15,945.00 worth of ARize was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARize has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARize alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

About ARize

ARize’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. ARize’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,279,432 tokens. The official website for ARize is arize.io. ARize’s official Twitter account is @official_arize and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ARize is https://reddit.com/r/arize-io.

ARize Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARize (ARZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ARize has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ARize is 0.00146767 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $771.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arize.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARize directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARize should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARize using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARize and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.