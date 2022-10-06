Arowana Token (ARW) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.52 Million

Arowana Token (ARW) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Arowana Token has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arowana Token has a market capitalization of $12.52 million and approximately $328,686.00 worth of Arowana Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arowana Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00145230 BTC.

Arowana Token Token Profile

Arowana Token’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. Arowana Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,416,667 tokens. Arowana Token’s official message board is medium.com/arowana-project. Arowana Token’s official website is arowana.finance/en. Arowana Token’s official Twitter account is @arowana_twt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arowana Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arowana Token (ARW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Arowana Token has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Arowana Token is 0.20831087 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $204,181.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arowana.finance/en/.”

