Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Arrow Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $36.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Articles

