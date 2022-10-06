Arsenal Fan Token (AFC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $642,747.00

Arsenal Fan Token (AFC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Arsenal Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00010163 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arsenal Fan Token has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Arsenal Fan Token has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $642,747.00 worth of Arsenal Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arsenal Fan Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

Arsenal Fan Token Token Profile

Arsenal Fan Token was first traded on August 6th, 2021. Arsenal Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,003,867 tokens. The official website for Arsenal Fan Token is www.arsenal.com/news/afc-fan-token-everything-you-need-know. Arsenal Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @arsenal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arsenal Fan Token is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz.

Arsenal Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arsenal Fan Token (AFC) is a cryptocurrency . Arsenal Fan Token has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 2,003,867 in circulation. The last known price of Arsenal Fan Token is 2.07081442 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $692,826.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arsenal.com/news/afc-fan-token-everything-you-need-know.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arsenal Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arsenal Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arsenal Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arsenal Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arsenal Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.