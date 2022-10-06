Artem Coin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $426,949.55 (ARTEM)

Artem Coin (ARTEM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Artem Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Artem Coin has a total market capitalization of $426,949.55 and approximately $69,903.00 worth of Artem Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Artem Coin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Artem Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About Artem Coin

Artem Coin’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. Artem Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,841,667 tokens. Artem Coin’s official website is www.artemcoin.com. Artem Coin’s official Twitter account is @artem_coin.

Artem Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Artem Coin (ARTEM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Artem Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Artem Coin is 0.00657314 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $67,815.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artemcoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artem Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artem Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artem Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artem Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artem Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.