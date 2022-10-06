ARTi Project (ARTI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17,430.00

ARTi Project (ARTI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One ARTi Project token can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARTi Project has a total market capitalization of $500,078.19 and approximately $17,430.00 worth of ARTi Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARTi Project has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006489 BTC.

About ARTi Project

ARTi Project was first traded on June 30th, 2021. ARTi Project’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. ARTi Project’s official message board is blog.naver.com/artiproject. ARTi Project’s official Twitter account is @artiproject21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARTi Project is artiproject.com.

ARTi Project Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARTi Project (ARTI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARTi Project has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ARTi Project is 0.02451396 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $243.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://artiproject.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARTi Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARTi Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARTi Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

