Artificial Intelligence (AI) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Artificial Intelligence (AI) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Artificial Intelligence has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Artificial Intelligence token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Artificial Intelligence has a market capitalization of $76,565.89 and $18,318.00 worth of Artificial Intelligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Artificial Intelligence Profile

AI is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2021. Artificial Intelligence’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 975,000,000,000 tokens. Artificial Intelligence’s official Twitter account is @aicoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Artificial Intelligence is artificialintelligence.finance.

Buying and Selling Artificial Intelligence

According to CryptoCompare, “Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Artificial Intelligence has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Artificial Intelligence is 0.00000008 USD and is up 64.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $240,208.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://artificialintelligence.finance/.”

