ARTII Token (ARTII) Price Hits $0.0014

ARTII Token (ARTII) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One ARTII Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ARTII Token has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. ARTII Token has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $13,709.00 worth of ARTII Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARTII Token Token Profile

ARTII Token’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. ARTII Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. ARTII Token’s official message board is medium.com/@artiiworld. ARTII Token’s official Twitter account is @artiifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARTII Token is artiifoundation.org.

Buying and Selling ARTII Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ARTII Token (ARTII) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARTII Token has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ARTII Token is 0.00135022 USD and is down -8.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $577.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://artiifoundation.org/.”

