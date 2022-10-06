Artik Price Down 35.1% Over Last Week (ARTK)

Artik (ARTK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Artik token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Artik has a total market cap of $43,787.80 and approximately $24,011.00 worth of Artik was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Artik has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

Artik Profile

Artik’s launch date was February 27th, 2022. Artik’s total supply is 981,432,538 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,652,985 tokens. The official website for Artik is artikfinance.com. The Reddit community for Artik is https://reddit.com/r/ArtikFinance. Artik’s official message board is medium.com/@artik_finance. Artik’s official Twitter account is @artikfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Artik Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Artik (ARTK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Artik has a current supply of 981,432,538.018354 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Artik is 0.00011407 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $576.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://artikfinance.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artik directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artik should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artik using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

