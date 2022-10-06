ARTL (ARTL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.82 Million

ARTL (ARTL) traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, ARTL has traded 59.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARTL has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $9,572.00 worth of ARTL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARTL token can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

ARTL Profile

ARTL’s launch date was December 31st, 2021. ARTL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. ARTL’s official Twitter account is @artlinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARTL is artl.network. ARTL’s official message board is artlink-team.medium.com.

Buying and Selling ARTL

According to CryptoCompare, “ARTL (ARTL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ARTL has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ARTL is 0.03430554 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,849.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://artl.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARTL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARTL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARTL using one of the exchanges listed above.

