ARTM (ARTM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $22,957.00

ARTM (ARTM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, ARTM has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. One ARTM token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARTM has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $22,957.00 worth of ARTM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ARTM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

ARTM Token Profile

ARTM’s genesis date was July 29th, 2021. ARTM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,295,594,032 tokens. The Reddit community for ARTM is https://reddit.com/r/ARTMToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARTM’s official Twitter account is @artmtech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARTM is www.getartm.io.

ARTM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARTM (ARTM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARTM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ARTM is 0.00010717 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $24,367.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getartm.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARTM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARTM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARTM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARTM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARTM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.