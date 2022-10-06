Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 14.9 %

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $274,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $76,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.