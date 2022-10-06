Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 14.9 %
NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
