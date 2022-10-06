Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AINC. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ashford in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Ashford Stock Performance
AINC opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.11. Ashford has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $25.99.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.