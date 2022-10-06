Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance
Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.