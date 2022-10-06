Aspiriant LLC Takes Position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in Monroe Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Monroe Capital in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.03 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.17. Monroe Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 14.06%. Equities analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 277.79%.

Monroe Capital Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

See Also

