AssangeDAO (JUSTICE) Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week

AssangeDAO (JUSTICE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. AssangeDAO has a total market capitalization of $738,488.54 and approximately $64,536.00 worth of AssangeDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AssangeDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AssangeDAO has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AssangeDAO

AssangeDAO launched on February 8th, 2022. AssangeDAO’s total supply is 9,397,601,057 tokens. The official website for AssangeDAO is assangedao.org. AssangeDAO’s official message board is assangedao.substack.com. AssangeDAO’s official Twitter account is @assangedao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AssangeDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AssangeDAO (JUSTICE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. AssangeDAO has a current supply of 9,397,601,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AssangeDAO is 0.00008312 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $63,582.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://assangedao.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AssangeDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AssangeDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AssangeDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

