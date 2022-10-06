Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.37% of Assertio worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Assertio by 2,983.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Assertio in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Assertio in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assertio in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Assertio in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

ASRT stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Assertio had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 22.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

