Astro Cash (ASTRO) One Day Volume Tops $12,463.00

Astro Cash (ASTRO) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Astro Cash has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Astro Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $12,463.00 worth of Astro Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astro Cash token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000864 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Astro Cash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

Astro Cash Profile

Astro Cash was first traded on July 29th, 2022. Astro Cash’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,500,000 tokens. Astro Cash’s official Twitter account is @astrocashcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astro Cash is astrocash.me.

Buying and Selling Astro Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Astro Cash (ASTRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Astro Cash has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Astro Cash is 0.17572857 USD and is down -4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,451.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://astrocash.me/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astro Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astro Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astro Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Astro Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astro Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.