AstroSwap (ASTRO) Trading Down 5.6% This Week

AstroSwap (ASTRO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. AstroSwap has a market cap of $649,099.45 and $37,338.00 worth of AstroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AstroSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AstroSwap has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AstroSwap Profile

AstroSwap’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. AstroSwap’s total supply is 242,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,462,821 tokens. AstroSwap’s official Twitter account is @astroswapapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. AstroSwap’s official website is www.astroswap.app.

Buying and Selling AstroSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “AstroSwap (ASTRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AstroSwap has a current supply of 242,000,000 with 428,462,821 in circulation. The last known price of AstroSwap is 0.00151175 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $29,857.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.astroswap.app.”

