Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,581,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,808.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 511,733 shares of company stock worth $227,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

Astrotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astrotech stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,183 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Astrotech worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

