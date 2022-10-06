Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.67.
In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,581,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,808.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 511,733 shares of company stock worth $227,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
