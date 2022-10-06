Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) versus LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Financial Contrast

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Atara Biotherapeutics 2 2 2 0 2.00

LogicBio Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 336.21%. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $21.14, indicating a potential upside of 414.42%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than LogicBio Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics -304.61% -107.56% -53.86% Atara Biotherapeutics -344.87% -111.20% -68.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.1% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics $5.41 million 12.34 -$40.03 million ($0.94) -2.15 Atara Biotherapeutics $20.34 million 19.07 -$340.14 million ($2.55) -1.61

LogicBio Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atara Biotherapeutics. LogicBio Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atara Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. The company has a collaboration with Children's Medical Research Institute to develop next-generation capsids for gene therapy and gene editing applications in the liver, as well as additional tissues; and a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop LB-301, an investigational therapy for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar syndrome. The company also has a research collaboration, license, and option agreement with CANbridge Care Pharma Hong Kong Limited; and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The company is also developing next-generation CAR T immunotherapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, including ATA2271 and ATA3271 for mesothelin; and ATA2431 and ATA3219 for B-cell malignancies, as well as ATA188 for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. In addition, it develops ATA368 program for patients with human papillomavirus associated cancers. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, as well as Bayer AG for mesothelin-targeted CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

