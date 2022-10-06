AtEM (ATEM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

AtEM (ATEM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. AtEM has a total market cap of $403,725.95 and $10,704.00 worth of AtEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AtEM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AtEM has traded down 43.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AtEM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About AtEM

AtEM launched on May 23rd, 2022. AtEM’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,999,987 tokens. AtEM’s official Twitter account is @atemcoin?. The official website for AtEM is atemcoin.io.

Buying and Selling AtEM

According to CryptoCompare, “AtEM (ATEM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AtEM has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AtEM is 0.0000415 USD and is up 24.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,083.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://atemcoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AtEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AtEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AtEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AtEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.