Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATHA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athira Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Athira Pharma by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 346,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Athira Pharma by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after buying an additional 232,280 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Athira Pharma by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 120,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth about $1,427,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ATHA opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

